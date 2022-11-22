In 2023 Honda CB500X or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda CB500X or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB500X engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less