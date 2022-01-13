Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Single Tone
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc334 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,31,776
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,04,900
RTO
15,19216,392
Insurance
10,23110,484
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,981

