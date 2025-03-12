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Honda CB350RS vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc334 cc
Power21.07 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm200 mm
Length
2171 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg182 kg
Height
1097 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
782 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,95,345
RTO
15,76015,627
Insurance
12,00311,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,792

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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2 Feb 2023
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
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