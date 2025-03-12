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Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB350RS vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs R15s
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc155 cc
Power21.07 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Length
2171 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg142 kg
Height
1097 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
782 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicMonocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,53,892
RTO
15,76013,811
Insurance
12,00314,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,913

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
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