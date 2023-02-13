Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
CB350RS vs MT-15
Honda CB350RS
vs
Yamaha MT-15
Filters
Highlight Differences
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm
58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
155 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
bs6
Bore
70 mm
58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
-
Charging at Home
No
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹2,15,328
₹1,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,89,905
₹1,40,900
RTO
₹15,192
₹11,802
Insurance
₹10,231
₹10,124
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹3,270
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹4,628
₹3,570
