Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha MT-15

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,40,900
RTO
15,19211,802
Insurance
10,23110,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,570

