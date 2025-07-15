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Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
CB350RS vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Fz-x
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc149 cc
Power21.07 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L10 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm165 mm
Length
2171 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg139 kg
Height
1097 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
782 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,19,194
RTO
15,76011,036
Insurance
12,0039,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8312,996

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
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Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
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Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
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12 Mar 2025
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Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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