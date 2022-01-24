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HomeCompare BikesCB350RS vs FZS 25

Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB350RS vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Fzs 25
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc249 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine
Front Right Side
Front Brake View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Length
2171 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg154 kg
Height
1097 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
782 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,39,300
RTO
15,76011,674
Insurance
12,00310,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,546

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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