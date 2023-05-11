HT Auto
Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha FZS 25

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm74 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,39,300
RTO
15,19211,674
Insurance
10,23110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,546

