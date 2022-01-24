In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB350RS vs FZS 25 Comparison