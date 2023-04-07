Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,42,800
RTO
15,19211,794
Insurance
10,23113,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,603

