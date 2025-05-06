In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Aerox 155 Comparison