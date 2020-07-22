Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|90.519 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|348.36 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|70 mm
|58 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,15,328
|₹1,63,586
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,89,905
|₹1,44,413
|RTO
|₹15,192
|₹11,553
|Insurance
|₹10,231
|₹7,620
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,628
|₹3,516