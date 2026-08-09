In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
CB350RS vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS