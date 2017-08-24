Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,37,972
RTO
15,19211,037
Insurance
10,2317,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,361

