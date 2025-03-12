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Honda CB350RS vs TVS X

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
CB350RS vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs X
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity348.36 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Length
2171 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm-
Kerb Weight
179 kg-
Height
1097 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
782 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm11 kW
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlRide Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes10.2 Inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0032,63,880
RTO
15,7600
Insurance
12,00310,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8315,907

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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