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Honda CB350RS vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Apache rtr 180
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc177.4 cc
Power21.07 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Length
2171 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg140 kg
Height
1097 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
782 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm58 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
348.36 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,24,890
RTO
15,7609,991
Insurance
12,00311,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,151

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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