In 2026 Honda CB350RS or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS