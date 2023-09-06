Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc312.12 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm80 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,42,990
RTO
15,19219,439
Insurance
10,23112,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6285,915

