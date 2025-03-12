In 2026 Honda CB350RS or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
CB350RS vs CSR 762 Comparison