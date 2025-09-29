In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
CB350RS vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS