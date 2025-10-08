In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Gixxer SF Comparison