Honda CB350RS vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,67,700
RTO
15,19215,446
Insurance
10,2319,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,167

