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Honda CB350RS vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Gixxer
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc155 cc
Power21.07 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Length
2171 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg141 kg
Height
1097 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
782 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlSuzuki Ride Connect
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,26,421
RTO
15,76012,913
Insurance
12,00313,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,275

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
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Suzuki Gixxer range motorcycles help the company post 9% sales surge in August
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
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Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
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