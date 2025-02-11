In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.
CB350RS vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|One gen 1.5
|Brand
|Honda
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|248 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours