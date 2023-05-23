Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB350RS vs One

Honda CB350RS vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
70 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,45,000
RTO
15,1920
Insurance
10,2318,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,306

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Simple Energy Onenull | Electric | Automatic1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
One vs V1

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes