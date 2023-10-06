Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Orange Crush
₹2.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc648 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIParallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3283,24,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,81,518
RTO
15,19223,151
Insurance
10,23120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6286,984

