In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs 2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm & 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 33.17 kmpl.