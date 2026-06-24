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Honda CB350RS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Himalayan
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc411 cc
Power21.07 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Right Side View
Engine
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Brand Logo And Name
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm220 mm
Length
2171 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg199 kg
Height
1097 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
782 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
150 kmph-
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0032,15,900
RTO
15,76017,772
Insurance
12,00320,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8315,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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5 Aug 2026
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11 May 2026
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
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