Compare Bikes
CB350RS vs Himalayan

Honda CB350RS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Granite Black
₹1.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,44,637
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,08,656
RTO
15,19217,573
Insurance
10,23118,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6285,258

