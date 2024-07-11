In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
CB350RS vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Rv400
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes