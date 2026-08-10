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Honda CB350RS vs PURE EV eTryst 350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge.
CB350RS vs eTryst 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Etryst 350
BrandHondaPURE EV
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range-111-171 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.5 kWh
Engine Capacity348.36 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours (100%)

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Length
2171 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1375 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg120 kg
Height
1097 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
782 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph94 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm60 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Dual Suspension
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicHydraulic Dual Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlRide Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 A
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch LED
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,55,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,49,999
RTO
15,7600
Insurance
12,0035,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,351

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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