In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
CB350RS vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|195 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 18 Minutes