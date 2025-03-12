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Honda CB350RS vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
CB350RS vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Okhi90
BrandHondaOkinawa
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity348.36 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hours

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Length
2171 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg-
Height
1097 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm900 mm
Width
782 mm710 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,55,941
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,49,991
RTO
15,7600
Insurance
12,0035,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,351

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
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Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
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2 Dec 2023
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12 Mar 2022
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