In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Rorr engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 330 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge.
CB350RS vs Rorr Comparison