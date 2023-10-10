Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Matter Aera

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
70 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,73,999
RTO
15,1920
Insurance
10,2319,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,941

