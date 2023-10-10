In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less