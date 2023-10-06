Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc294.72 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,99,900
RTO
15,19215,992
Insurance
10,23110,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,863

