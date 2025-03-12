In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
CB350RS vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS