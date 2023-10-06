In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less