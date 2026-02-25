In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 250 Duke Comparison