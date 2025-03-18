In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|38.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|248 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|30 PS PS