Honda CB350RS vs KTM 250 Duke

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc248.8 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,70,829
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,39,000
RTO
15,19219,120
Insurance
10,23112,709
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6285,821

