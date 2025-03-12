In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 200 Duke Comparison