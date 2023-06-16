Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs KTM 200 Duke

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.67 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm49 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc200 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,25,235
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,96,000
RTO
15,19217,180
Insurance
10,23112,055
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,841

