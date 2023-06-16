In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 24.67 bhp @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less