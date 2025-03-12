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HomeCompare BikesCB350RS vs 125 Duke [2018-2025]

Honda CB350RS vs KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs 125 duke [2018-2025]
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl46.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc124.7 cc
Power21.07 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

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Front Indicator View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.4 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm155 mm
Length
2171 mm1993 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm-
Kerb Weight
179 kg159 kg
Height
1097 mm1083 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm822 mm
Width
782 mm789 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP-USD 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicWP-Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,02,350
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,81,030
RTO
15,76015,020
Insurance
12,0036,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,349

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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12 Mar 2025
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