Honda CB350RS vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,92,224
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,70,515
RTO
15,19213,641
Insurance
10,2318,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,131

