In 2026 Honda CB350RS or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS