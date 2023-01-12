In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less