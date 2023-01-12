Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Keeway SR 250

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm16.22 PS @7500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm16 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc223 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,73,530
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,49,000
RTO
15,19213,420
Insurance
10,23111,110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,729

