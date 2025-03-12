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Honda CB350RS vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB350RS vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs w175
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc177 cc
Power21.07 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm165 mm
Length
2171 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg135 kg
Height
1097 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
782 mm805 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,13,000
RTO
15,7609,040
Insurance
12,00310,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8312,850

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
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Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
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