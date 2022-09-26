In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less