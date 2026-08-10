In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Skyline
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|null cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|5000 W