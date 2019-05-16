In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less