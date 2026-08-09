In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor) respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
CB350RS vs Beast Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Beast
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours