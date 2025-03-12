In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Perak Comparison