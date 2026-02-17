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Honda CB350RS vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Jawa
BrandHondaJawa
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc293 cc
Power21.07 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm-
Length
2171 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg172 kg
Height
1097 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
782 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
150 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
90.519 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicGas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlTwin Exhaust
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,77,215
RTO
15,76014,177
Insurance
12,00310,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,329

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
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