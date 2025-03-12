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Honda CB350RS vs Jawa 350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
CB350RS vs 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs 350
BrandHondaJawa
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc334 cc
Power21.07 PS PS22.57 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm178 mm
Length
2171 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1449 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg194 kg
Height
1097 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
782 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph125 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm22.5 PS
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28.2 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
348.36 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,09,853
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,83,407
RTO
15,76014,672
Insurance
12,00311,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,510

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
350 vs 42

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