hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCB350RS vs Vitpilen 250

Honda CB350RS vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Vitpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Vitpilen 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Vitpilen 250
BrandHondaHusqvarna
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl31 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc249.07 cc
Power21.07 PS PS31 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L9.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm145 mm
Length
2171 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg153 kg
Height
1097 mm1130 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm842 mm
Width
782 mm700 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm31 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249.07 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX - USD 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlSupermoto Mode
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,54,298
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0032,23,928
RTO
15,76017,914
Insurance
12,00312,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8315,465

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers