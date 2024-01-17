In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Vitpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Vitpilen 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Vitpilen 250
|Brand
|Honda
|Husqvarna
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|249.07 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|31 PS PS