In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less