In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge.
CB350RS vs OXO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Oxo
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.37 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 15 Minutes