Honda CB350RS vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc184.40 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm61 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,61,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,39,000
RTO
15,19211,120
Insurance
10,23111,027
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,463

