In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Hornet 2.0
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|57.35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|16.99 PS PS