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Honda CB350RS vs Honda CB350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl.
CB350RS vs CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Cb350
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl42.17 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc348.36 cc
Power21.07 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15.2 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm165 mm
Length
2171 mm2207 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg187 kg
Height
1097 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
782 mm788 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph125 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicHydraulic, Twin Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlHonda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,97,003
RTO
15,76015,760
Insurance
12,00312,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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