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Honda CB350RS vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB350RS vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Cb200x
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc184.4 cc
Power21.07 PS PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm167 mm
Length
2171 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg147 kg
Height
1097 mm1248 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
782 mm843 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
348.36 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm61.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,46,999
RTO
15,76012,359
Insurance
12,00311,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,675

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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