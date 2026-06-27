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Honda CB350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Honda CB350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
CB350 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350 Adventure [2024]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage42.17 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc334 cc
Power21.07 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2207 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1465 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
187 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
788 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
90.519 mm-
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
348.36 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin ShockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,98,111
RTO
15,76015,848
Insurance
12,00312,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,857

CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350 vs Hness CB350

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