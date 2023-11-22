Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Honda CB350 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, specifications

CB350
Honda CB350
₹2.00 Lakhs*
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
₹1.41 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,56,700
RTO
15,99213,066
Insurance
5,69710,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7623,919

