In 2023 Honda CB350 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl.