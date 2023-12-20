Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5892,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,81,700
RTO
15,99214,536
Insurance
5,69711,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7624,470

